Cadillac parking partly closed for paving

BAR HARBOR — Starting today, Oct. 23, a portion of the parking area on Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park will be closed for repaving through Friday, Oct. 27.

Cadillac Summit Road will be open, and visitors can park in the remaining spaces at the summit or at the Blue Hill Overlook, which is located about one-quarter mile from the summit. Tour buses will continue to have access to the summit and the designated bus parking area.

“We appreciate the cooperation and patience of visitors as we complete this important project before the start of winter,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider.

“The new paving will serve thousands of visitors to the Cadillac summit for years to come.” Summit Construction has subcontracted with The Lane Construction Corporation to complete the paving project, which is funded through the Federal Highway Administration’s Federal Lands Transportation Program. The closure is required to allow the contractor to safely and efficiently remove the failing pavement and prepare the base layer for new paving. In addition, there may be instances when the Cadillac Summit Road is temporarily closed to allow oversized construction equipment to move up and down the road. Visit www.nps.gov/acad or call 288-3338.