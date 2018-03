MOUNT DESERT — Nine local businesses will compete for cash prizes at the first Mount Desert Business Boot Camp Competition and Celebration at Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor this Sunday, March 11, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Business owners will pitch their ideas for growing their businesses, and a three-judge panel will award a total of $7,500. Audience members will cast votes to determine the winner of the $2,500 audience choice award.

The event was organized by Mount Desert 365.