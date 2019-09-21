Business structure workshop

BAR HARBOR — Attorney Lynne Williams will discuss the pros and cons of various different legal structures for small businesses Friday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. at Anchorspace.

“This is one question every business has,” said Nicole Ouellette, Anchorspace member and one of the workshop organizers. “I’m so glad Lynne can share her decades of experience helping small businesses to help people answer this important question.”

Participants will discuss which structure best fits their own goals and will learn to more effectively manage their business.

“Whether your business is new or you’ve never given any thought to business structures, analyzing what will best work for you now, and in the future, is a great step forward,” said Williams.

This workshop is for new and experienced business owners.

The workshop is free for Anchorspace members and $25 for the general public.

Contact 613-5344.