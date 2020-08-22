Celebrating all things Maine 

BAR HARBOR — To support local business in the fall months, the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is launching a “Maine Made It” week, Sept. 7-13.

The weeklong celebration of Maine products, activities and food offerings will be promoted around the state of Maine and throughout the region.

Businesses in Bar Harbor and around Mount Desert Island will feature activities, treats, crafts, jewelry and more. A list of participating businesses will be available beginning the week of Aug. 24.

More information can be found at visitbarharbor.com/mainemadeit.