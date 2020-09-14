Carlisle to be inducted into MPA Hall of Fame

ELLSWORTH — Former Ellsworth American General Manager Terry Carlisle will be inducted into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame during the association’s virtual fall conference Oct. 24.

The MPA’s Hall of Fame Committee selected Carlisle and the late Arthur Guesman as this year’s honorees.

An Ellsworth native, Carlisle started working at The American in 1978, as secretary to former Publisher James Russell Wiggins. She later worked in accounts receivable before going into sales. She was promoted to advertising manager in 1988. At the time, the sales staff stayed in the office and waited for customers to come to them. Carlisle turned that approach on its head. She grew the sales team, established territories and pushed for ad reps to get out into the business community. The newspaper’s revenue doubled during her tenure in the position.

In 1995, Carlisle was promoted to marketing director with added responsibility for circulation. In 2000, she was named general manager in charge of all business operations. She is a past president of the Maine Press Association and was honored as Advertising Person of the Year by the MPA in 1996. She has also been a New England News and Press Association board member and served as president of the Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations, the governing board of Woodlawn. She retired in 2019.

Guesman began his career delivering newspapers as a child and went on to sell newspaper advertising as a young adult. He spent the next 20 years as a professor of journalism at the University of Maine in Orono, advising the next generation of journalists on the ethics and hard work that goes into respecting and maintaining freedom of speech and press.

As a professor, he advised over 100 students each year and was the faculty advisor of the Maine Campus newspaper. He developed and led mass media communications classes to England and the Soviet Union to examine the fundamental differences in journalism based on the freedoms of the press or lack thereof. Guesman died in 2007.

The MPA Hall of Fame, established in 1998, honors newspaper people with Maine connections who have made outstanding contributions to the profession. Its members are listed on the MPA website, at http://mainepressassociation.org/hall-of-fame/.

Tickets to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony (to be held virtually this year) are available by contacting MPA Executive Director Diane Norton at [email protected] or 691-0131.