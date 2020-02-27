Aquaculture coaching

ROCKLAND — The Island Institute is now accepting applications for its 2020 Aquaculture Business Development (ABD) program for coastal and island residents who are interested in starting shellfish or seaweed aquaculture businesses within the next two years.

Applications are due March 13.

Group and individual meetings in April will begin, followed by a two- to three-day aquaculture boot camp where participants will receive hands-on training at sea farms in early May.

During the summer, members of the cohort will receive one-on-one assistance from Island Institute staff as they start their businesses. In-person meetings continue in the late fall and winter.

In addition, Peter Piconi, marine business specialist at the Island Institute, will share further details about the program in a session on Saturday, March 7, from 2:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fishermen’s Forum.

Contact Piconi at [email protected] or Sam Belknap at sbelkna[email protected] or call 594-9209. Visit islandinstitute.org/aquaculture.