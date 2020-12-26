Business leaders encouraged to take survey 

AUGUSTA– The Maine Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (MACCE), the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and the Maine Tourism Association (MTA) have combined efforts to build a comprehensive business study to try to capture business insights as we head into 2021. The 2021 Moving Forward Business Survey is an online survey designed to get feedback from business leaders throughout the state and to share the results with the incoming state Legislature. The survey is open now and closes on Dec. 28 at noon, according to the introduction on the survey. The survey can be found at midcoastmaine.com.

The survey covers topics including business needs, workforce needs, reimbursements, the effect of COVID-19 on specific business topics, communication of COVID guidelines and the outlook for the coming year. The survey is limited to one response per device, and business leaders need to finish taking it in one sitting.

“The Maine State Chamber strongly encourages business owners and leaders to take the time to complete this survey,” says Dana Connors, president and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. “Their feedback based on their on-the-ground experiences dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic is critical in helping to determine policy priorities that will secure a successful economic recovery in Maine.”

Once the survey closes on Dec. 28, MACCE will work to produce a report for Legislators in early-to-mid January as they begin their policy work. Additionally, if there is a statistically significant number of responses from specific industries or geographic regions of the state, the reports could be shared with specific county commissioners, municipalities and trade associations for their policy work.