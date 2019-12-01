Bullying prevention

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Trish Lindberg will discuss a range of topics relating to bullying and the social and emotional health of children on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Pemetic School.

Topics will include the importance of relationships and the roles of teachers, parents, friends, bystanders, and adults; current data about bullying and how to discuss concerns with children and school personnel; supporting children before, during, and after being bullied; and ways to support and encourage resilience in children.

Lindberg is a professor of education at Plymouth State University.

Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP to Karen Shields at 288-5049 or kshields@mdirss.org by Dec. 10.