‘Bugs’ for Brazil 

Washington, D.C. — Maine lobster harvesters gained a new export market in the last few weeks as U.S. and Brazilian officials came to an agreement after several years of negotiations.

“Both sides have agreed to final technical language to certify sanitary standards for American lobster exports to Brazil,” according to a report from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.“The newly approved health certificate makes it possible for U.S. companies to export lobsters and lobster products to the Brazilian market.”