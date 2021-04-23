Budget, road, restroom up for Town Meeting vote

CRANBERRY ISLES — Voters at the annual Town Meeting on Saturday, May 1, will be asked to approve a municipal budget for next fiscal year totaling just under $2.47 million.

That includes $814,204 for education, an increase of $40,523 over the budget for the current year.

But the total proposed budget for next year, including education, is about $268,000 less than the overall budget approved for the current fiscal year. That is due largely to a reduction in the budget for public transportation from $575,244 to $257,429. A large portion of last year’s transportation budget, $400,000, was for two road construction projects on Great Cranberry. Those funds were borrowed.

At next week’s meeting, voters will be asked to authorize spending up to $115,000 for reconstruction of Co-Op Road on Little Cranberry Island. That is to be paid for with tax money. So, even though next year’s total budget will be smaller, the amount raised through taxes will increase from just under $1.9 million to just over $2.1 million.

Voters also will be asked if they want the town to spend up to $50,000 to build a year-round, stand-alone public restroom on Little Cranberry.

That warrant article states: “The new facility would be located adjacent to the town parking lot. It would utilize the existing septic system owned by the town and shared with the Islesford Dock Restaurant. Water for the new restroom would be from the Cranberry Isles Fisherman’s Co-Op well under an agreement to locate the restroom on Co-Op property.”

One seat on the Board of Selectmen, that currently held by Cory Alley, is up for election this year. One seat on the School Committee, currently held by Cari Alley, is also up for election.

The Town Meeting will be held on the Ladies Aid Society ballfield on Great Cranberry Island starting at 9 a.m., May 1.