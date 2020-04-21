Budget calls for modest tax hike

MOUNT DESERT — Next year’s town budget of $18.7 million, which is subject to approval by voters at town meeting, would increase property taxes by 3.87 percent.

The tax rate would go up by 32 cents to $8.27 per $1,000 of property valuation. The estimated total value of the town’s taxable property is nearly $2.1 billion.

The 2020-2021 budget for municipal operations, which has been approved by the Board of Selectmen, is just under $10.5 million, up from $10.2 million this year.

The municipal operations budget includes just over $3.7 million for public works, nearly $1.5 million for town management and other “general government” functions, just over $1.2 million for police and dispatch services and $655,827 for the Fire Department.

The overall town budget includes nearly $4.1 million for Mount Desert Elementary School, nearly $3.2 million for Mount Desert Island High School and $997,204 in Hancock County taxes.

This year’s town meeting, at which the budget is to be voted on, was scheduled for May 5, but has been postponed until “a date uncertain” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.