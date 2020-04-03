Brush fire contained

TREMONT – Firefighters were able to contain a brush fire on Dow Point Road to a half acre during the late morning on Saturday.

Seven members of the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department responded to the brush fire that spread to a field and woods surrounding the area where it started. Using hand tools and the water from two fire tankers, flames were contained and extinguished just before noon. A site inspection of the fire damage was conducted by a Maine Forest Service Ranger. No citation was issued.

According to the fire department’s report, social distancing was practiced as much as possible during the firefighting efforts.