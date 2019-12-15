Broadband survey planned

TRENTON — The town’s Broadband Committee, recently formed to explore how to provide better broadband internet access to residents, is set to distribute a survey in the coming weeks about internet access and options.

Selectman Rachel Nobel presented a report from the committee, which meets every second Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., to the Board of Selectmen last week.

“We’re going to start with putting out a survey to see what it is that the individuals in the town perceive as what they have, what they lack, what they might be willing to pay,” said Nobel.

The committee plans to distribute the survey through the school and also put it online.

Although some people in Trenton do have high-speed internet, the fiber that allows for broadband access does not extend to every property. Spectrum installs fiber to residences but often charge as much as $5,000 to do so.

“How much speed do you want?” asked Chair Fred Ehrlenbach.

“I would love to be able to download something from my work when I work from home without it taking half an hour. It’s really not functional. And I know I’m not the only one,” said Nobel.

“There’s a difference between not being able to get it and not wanting to pay for it,” Ehrlenbach said.

“For many people, a $5,000 investment is cost prohibitive,” said Nobel.

The committee plans to explore services available from a company called EvdoDepot, which specializes in rural broadband access, and also from Northeast Cable.

The Broadband Committee will meet again Jan. 14. “We need some time to get the survey done,” said Nobel.