Bright named chairman of hospital board

BAR HARBOR — Jim Bright has been named chairman of the MDI Hospital board of trustees.

Bright decided to join the board after he received outstanding care following a bad bicycling accident. His wife, Harriet, had previously served on the board, and he thought it was a good way to give back.

“When you need them in an emergency, it’s nice to know you have A-1 service, and I can’t put that in big enough capital letters,” he said. “As you grow older and require more medical attention, it gives you a very safe feeling to know that we have a good hospital and good health centers.”

Originally from Philadelphia, Bright moved to MDI in the early ‘70s. He started lobstering in 1976 and retired in 2013. He enjoys bicycling, bird-carving and community service. He also serves on several boards for the town of Mount Desert, including the Appeals Board and the Marine Management Committee.

Bright’s goal as chairman is to get the board more involved in community outreach and building a viable philanthropy program, which is becoming increasingly more essential to the hospital’s survival, he said. “People may not realize that their gifts, no matter how small or large, are extremely important to the hospital.”