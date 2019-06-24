Briggs receives payroll designation

BAR HARBOR — Katie Briggs, Senior Human Resources Operations Specialist at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has earned her Certified Payroll Professional designation.

The Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) designation is offered through the American Payroll Association, an organization dedicated to helping payroll professionals advance their careers. The CPP designation is designed for those who handle payroll functions or payroll management.

Briggs joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2016 as Payroll Specialist. A year later her responsibilities expanded to include benefits as well. In 2018 she was promoted to Senior Human Resources Operations Specialist, administering payroll. From her office at 82 Main Street in Bar Harbor, Briggs prepares, reviews and audits payroll for all employees, retirees and the Board of Directors.

She is a graduate of Ellsworth High School and earned her associate’s degree in Business Management from Eastern Maine Community College. In the community, Briggs has volunteered as a cheering coach for area schools. She lives in Lamoine with her husband Wayne and their two young children.