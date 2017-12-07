Bridge work meeting set

TREMONT — The Maine Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting to discuss the replacement of two bridges in the town for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the town office.

The Clark Bridge on the Tremont Road and the Marsh Bridge, known locally as the “Adams Bridge,” which spans the town lines between Tremont and Southwest Harbor, are scheduled for major work.

Replacement of the Clark Bridge was scheduled to begin this past summer, but the project was put on hold after bids for construction came in much higher than expected, sending engineers back to the drawing board for a lower-cost solution.