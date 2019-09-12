Bridge to close next week

TREMONT — The Maine Department of Transportation is expecting to close the Marsh Bridge near the Tremont/Southwest Harbor town line on or around Monday, Sept. 16.

The bridge, over Marsh Brook, is located on Bass Harbor Road in Tremont and will be closed for approximately 60 days. While both lanes are closed to through traffic motorists will be detoured around Rte 102A, also known as Seawall Road. Once the full closure ends after two months, at least one lane will be open to traffic until the project is complete.

At the end of 2018 a contract for the reconstruction of both the Clark Bridge, located next to Tremont Consolidated School, and Marsh Bridge was awarded to CPM Constructors. Work on the Clark Bridge is nearing completion and is open to two lanes of traffic once again.

It is not yet clear how long work on the Marsh Bridge is expected to take.

For more information, contact Bruce Surek of CPM at 865-0000.