ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Duck Brook bridge on the Park Loop Road between the Hulls Cove Visitor Center and Eagle Lake Road will be temporarily reduced to one lane of alternating travel on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lane closure will allow contractors to deploy equipment to access the bridge’s interior before submitting bids for an upcoming project to rehabilitate the bridge. It is a triple arch bridge spanning the deep Duck Brook ravine.