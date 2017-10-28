Breast health celebrated

BAR HARBOR — The Breast Health Center held its sixth annual Wear Pink Day on Oct. 11 in honor of Breast Health Awareness Month. Hospital employees and community members wore pink attire to show support for the fight against breast cancer.

“We wanted a simple way for everyone to participate in Breast Health Awareness Month,” said Janelle Cyr, MDI Hospital’s director of medical imaging. “This way, we can come together to bring greater attention to breast health and prevention issues.”

The Breast Health Center also is holding its Breast Health Center Raffle this month, for which all proceeds go to support transportation costs for women on MDI, the outer islands and in Hancock and Washington counties. Raffle items this year include gift certificates to local restaurants and pieces from local artisans. Tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six and will be sold at MDI Hospital outside of the cafeteria at lunchtime through Nov. 3. They also can be purchased by contacting the Breast Health Center at 288-5082, ext. 1199.

“We are so grateful to our community for their continued support of this important raffle. Transportation costs can be a significant financial hardship, especially during these challenging economic times, and we want to do everything we can to ensure that every woman in our community has access to the care that she needs,” said Kathy Murray, Breast Health Center nurse navigator.

According to the hospital, the American Cancer Society recommends that women age 40 and older have a mammogram every year and continue to do so for as long as they are in good health. For women who do not have insurance, support is available through Maine CDC Breast and Cervical Health Program. Visit www.mdihospital.org or call 288-8435.