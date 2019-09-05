Breast cancer care is talk topic

MOUNT DESERT — Oncologist Dr. Sarah Sinclair and several breast cancer survivors will discuss advances in cancer treatment Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

“Join us to learn more about the genetics of cancer, targeted therapies, and how Northern Light Cancer Care is making strides in clinical research,” an announcement from Northern Light said. “We’ll look at the future of care, and how we’re working to ensure cancer patients on MDI and beyond are able to live long, healthy lives.”

The program is free and open to the public. Contact 973-5055.