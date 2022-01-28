Trenton woman dies in Route 3 crash

BAR HARBOR — A single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Jan. 28 has claimed the life of a Trenton woman.

Tammy Dow, 59, was traveling on Route 3 at 12:51 a.m. when her vehicle left the roadway near an area known locally as King’s Creek and struck a tree. The impact occurred on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Dow was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Bar Harbor Fire Department. Dow was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The accident was reconstructed by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.