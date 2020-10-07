Serious multiple vehicle crash on State Highway 102 Tuesday

BAR HARBOR — At 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments responded to a multiple vehicle crash on State Highway 102 at the intersection of Gilbert Farm Road.

A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Christopher Buzzell, 45, of Bar Harbor, was traveling southbound on State Highway 102. Buzzell’s vehicle failed to stop for vehicles stopped in front of him and struck a 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser, operated by Halsey Aguiar, 23, of Nantucket, Mass. As a result of the initial impact, Aguiar’s vehicle crashed into the vehicle in front of it, a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup operated by Edward Monat, 54, of Bar Harbor. All three vehicles came to final rest in the southbound lane of State Highway 102.

Buzzell suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash and was subsequently transported to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. He was later life-flighted by Life flight of Maine to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor due to the extent of injuries. No other parties were injured as a result of the crash. All three vehicles sustained heavy disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Bar Harbor Fire Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police. State Highway 102 was closed from the Gilbert Farm Road to the Knox Road in Town Hill for approximately three hours while personnel attended to the crash. Southbound traffic was re-routed east on Gilbert Farm Road and northbound traffic on the Knox Road.

The crash is currently under investigation.