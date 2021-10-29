Police allege man sold drugs outside downtown Bar Harbor restaurant

BAR HARBOR — Law enforcement officials arrested a man Thursday who they say was selling cocaine outside of a downtown Bar Harbor restaurant where he worked.

Members of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Downeast Drug Task Force arrested 26-year-old Mayron Santana Vega, of Puerto Rico, Thursday and charged him with two counts of class A aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs.

Officials say they made an undercover purchase of cocaine from Santana Vega outside of the restaurant where he worked, which was within 1,000 feet of a designated “drug free safe zone.” A press statement on the arrest did not identify the restaurant.

After his arrest, police searched Santana Vega’s home and claimed they found 75 grams of cocaine, about half of which was in one-gram baggies. They also say they found $6,450.

Santana Vega was expected to be arraigned in Ellsworth Unified Criminal Court today.