Pedestrian killed in early morning accident

BAR HARBOR—About an hour before sunrise on Thursday, a 27-year-old woman from Trenton was killed while in a crosswalk on lower Main Street in Bar Harbor.

McKenna Unobskey was struck by a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Russell Clark, 63, of Bar Harbor, at 5:47 a.m. while crossing Route 3 at the campus of The Jackson Laboratory. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Clark was driving south along lower Main Street and was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Police and rescue units arrived within minutes of the accident but Unobskey’s injuries were “extensive,” emergency officials said, and paramedics were unable to revive her.

“The Jackson Laboratory community mourns the loss of McKenna Unobskey. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and colleagues, as we remember her contributions to our organization and the many wonderful connections she made with the JAX team,” said S. Catherine “Katy” Longley, executive vice president and chief operating officer, The Jackson Laboratory.

On-campus counseling is available to JAX employees through the company’s Employee & Student Assistance Program (EAP) during this difficult time.

The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Departments were assisted by the Bar Harbor Fire Department, Maine State Police, Acadia National Park Rangers and employees of the Jackson Laboratory. Traffic was shut down along State Highway 3 and traffic was detoured for several hours while the accident scene was reconstructed.

The case remains under investigation.