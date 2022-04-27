Pair taken into custody following 43-mile chase

ELLSWORTH — Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says two people were taken into custody Tuesday night after leading one of his officers on a pursuit from Holden to the Seawall in Southwest Harbor.

That’s a 43-mile stretch, according to Google maps.

The pair, driving in a 2007 Ford F150, were stopped after another police agency set out spike mats.

Officer Stephen Day had tried to initiate a stop at 9:40 p.m. after the truck passed him with a number of defects, including a broken exhaust system, which was “low-hanging and audibly loud,” the chief said.

“They decided to keep going, so my officer pursued the [truck] and very quickly things started to be thrown out the window, including a liquor bottle, metals, cans, a metal baseball bat, a Leatherman knife and a wooden beam.”

Day notified the Ellsworth Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for help in stopping the truck.

The truck was finally stopped at the Seawall after the Southwest Harbor Police Department deployed spike mats.

Police took the truck’s occupants, Brandy Mylen, 37, of Bucksport and Christopher Veysey, 32, of Northport, into custody, Day said. Both were still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Wednesday, according to authorities.

The pair face a combination of alleged offenses from both Penobscot and Hancock counties, the chief said. Those charges are still being sorted out.

What about the objects allegedly thrown out of the truck’s windows?

Day said a second officer who wasn’t in pursuit of the vehicle retrieved the items from the roadside.

“Basically, that stuff’s evidence,” he said.