New rules on lobster fishery released to help whales, seasonal offshore closure included

WASHINGTON — Federal officials unveiled the long-awaited new regulations for the lobster fishery that were crafted to help save the endangered North Atlantic right whale by reducing the risk of entanglements with fishing gear.

Officials anticipate that the new rules will achieve an estimated 69 percent reduction in the risk of death or serious injury caused by entanglement. The rules will cut the number of buoy lines that run from lobstermen’s traps on the seafloor to the buoy on the surface, weaken the remaining lines so whales can more easily break free from lines and add fishing gear marking requirements so the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration can better tell what gear is connected to entanglements.

“The new measures in this rule will allow the lobster and Jonah crab fisheries to continue to thrive, while significantly reducing the risk to critically endangered right whales of getting seriously injured or killed in commercial fishing gear,” said Michael Pentony, a regional administrator at NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office. “We are grateful to the Take Reduction Team for developing the initial framework, and to the state partners, fishermen, and non-profits who provided thoughtful comments and input that shaped these new regulations.”

NOAA will also introduce seasonal closures for a portion of the offshore fishery in Maine from October to January, though lobstermen could fish in the area if they use “ropeless” fishing technology, a type of gear that still is in the testing phase and isn’t available for wide commercial usage.

The area is about 12 miles offshore and runs east of Mount Desert Island to about Casco Bay.

This piece had previously been contested. Maine’s federal legislative delegation recently wrote a letter to the U.S. secretary of commerce saying it lacked a strong scientific basis and it would hurt fishermen more than it would reduce risk for the whales.

The federal government received more than 170,000 written comments on the proposed plan, though there were several duplicates and only about 1,000 were unique comments that were not clearly part of a coordinated campaign.

The North Atlantic right whale has been in decline for years and there are now about 360 left on the planet. The species migrates up and down the east coast and up into Canada. New England waters are where they largely feed and mate. Entanglements have been a major contributor in their demise, according to federal officials.

The new gear modifications in the rule will go into effect in May 2022, while the seasonal closures will start 30 days after the publication of the rule.

Gib Brogan, a senior campaign manager with Oceana, was still reviewing the details of the final rule but said it looked similar to the proposed rule with minor adjustments in the seasonal restricted areas in the Gulf of Maine and south of Massachusetts. He and his organization felt that the new rules were not strong enough.

“Oceana is still concerned with the reliance on weak rope, the inability of the government to react and respond when (right whales) are found outside of their past habitats and the poor monitoring of the fisheries and interactions that may hide the effects of this action,” he wrote in an email.

Brogan was glad to see the seasonal closures were going into effect on a faster timeline than the gear modifications.

The state Department of Marine Resources and the Maine Lobstermen’s Association said they were reviewing the new regulations.

Maine lobstermen had previously pushed back against the proposed rules. Many have maintained that they have never come across a right whale while fishing and felt that any new rules imposed on them wouldn’t change the outlook for the species, but would hinder fishermen greatly.