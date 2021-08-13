Jordan Pond House reopens after positive COVID test

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Jordan Pond House restaurant is reopening today, Aug. 13. It was closed abruptly on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“All CDC guidelines have been followed, and the restaurant is clear to reopen to the public,” said Alicia Cordova, a spokeswoman for Ortega National Parks, the parent company of Dawnland LLC, which operates the restaurant. “Safety protocols will continue to be followed. The wellness of our guests and employees remains our top priority.”

Jordan Pond House is the only restaurant in Acadia.

Dawnland LLC also operates the gift shop at Jordan Pond House, as well as small shops at the Cadillac Mountain summit and Thunder Hole under a concessions contract with the National Park Service.