Governor prohibits dine-in service, bans gatherings of more than 10 people

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills issued an executive order on Wednesday that prohibits dine-in service in restaurants and bars across the state for a two-week period. Take out and delivery will be allowed to continue.

In her order, the Governor also prohibited all gatherings of more than 10 people until further notice.

In addition, she urged non-essential public-facing businesses, such as gyms, salons, casinos, theaters and shopping malls to also close their doors for two weeks to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

This does not include businesses that provide essential services including, but not limited to: food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, construction, trash collection, grocery and household goods (including convenience stores), home repair and hardware and auto repair, pharmacy and other medical facilities, biomedical and health care, child care, post offices and shipping outlets, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and animal feed and supply stores, shipping stores, public transportation and hotel and commercial lodging.

Although these businesses may remain open, Governor Mills strongly urged Maine people to implement social distancing measures and to be thoughtful about the need to visit these businesses.

The Order will be reviewed prior to its expiration date for a determination of the need for revision and renewal, according to the governor’s office.