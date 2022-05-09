COVID surge prompts school masking

BAR HARBOR — Due to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Hancock County, masks must be worn by everyone in all the schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System through at least this Friday.

Superintendent Mike Zboray made that decision late last Friday, the same day the Maine CDC categorized the county’s transmission rate as “high.”

“We will reevaluate on Friday, May 13, once the county’s status is updated,” he said in an email to staff, parents and others. “It is my hope that this simple measure will help us keep our students and staff safe and schools open.

“This step can help maintain in-person learning and prevent a school from having to go remote, as has been the recent experience of a school in our county.”

The school he referred to is in Brooklin.