COVID found in six schools; Tremont closed 

BAR HARBOR — Cases of COVID-19 were identified Wednesday in six of the nine schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, and Tremont Consolidated School has been closed to students until Monday.

The other schools with new positive cases are Conners Emerson in Bar Harbor, Mount Desert Elementary, Pemetic Elementary in Southwest Harbor, Trenton Elementary and MDI High School.

COVID cases also have been detected recently in the Cranberry Isles and Swan’s Island elementary schools.

Superintendent Marc Gousse announced the discovery of the new cases and the closing of Tremont Consolidated in an email letter to parents Wednesday night.

“Soon, vaccinations will be available to students ages 5-11; we are working closely with MDI Hospital to coordinate clinics this month,” he said.

Gousse urged those who are eligible to receive a vaccine or booster to do so as soon as possible.

“As we enter the winter months, we must all consider how the choices we make impact our ability to keep our schools open for instruction, activities, athletics and community use,” he said.

“Our teachers, support staff, nurses, counselors and principals are working tirelessly to do what is best for our students. We know the best place for our students is within our schools, and we appreciate your kindness, support, understanding, patience and respect.”