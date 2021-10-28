Bar Harbor man charged in fatal Route 1A crash

ELLSWORTH — A Bar Harbor driver who reportedly crossed the centerline on Route 1A, causing a fatal three-car accident last month, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of aggravated driving to endanger and booked into Hancock County Jail.

The arrest came after consultation with the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office, the Ellsworth Police Department stated on Oct. 28.

Raquime Robinson, 26, was traveling south on Route 1A on Sept. 27 when he crossed the centerline and struck a pickup driven by 80-year-old Old Town resident Robert Gallant, according to police. Gallant died of his injuries on Oct. 1 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Gallant had retired earlier this year from the Penobscot Federal Credit Union board of directors and regularly drove down to Bucksport to play poker at the Senior Citizen Center.

Gallant’s passenger was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Robinson’s passenger was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries and was listed in critical but stable condition, according to an Oct. 28 Ellsworth Police Department press release. The driver of a third car struck by Robinson’s car was not injured.

District Attorney Matt Foster said the charge came early for a serious case because Robinson is here on a visa that expires in early November.

“I usually like to have a complete investigation before making any decisions on a serious case like this,” Foster said. “In consultation with the EPD, we decided that based on the evidence we have so far, there was sufficient probable cause to bring charges at this time, so that we would not face additional jurisdictional issues at a later date.”

Foster added that the charges may change based on new or additional evidence gathered. Robinson is currently out of jail on bail, he noted.