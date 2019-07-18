Bowden honored in the harbor

BAR HARBOR — “I want a Skippy jar, I don’t want no expensive funeral,” Tom Bowden of Bar Harbor told his family before he died in May, according to his son David Bowden.

So David found a piece of metal downspout tube that was the right size to hold a peanut butter jar of his ashes, made it watertight, and organized a trap memorial off Sand Point, where Tom Bowden began fishing 64 years ago at age 12.

“My goal was to give him one last ride on his boat,” called Never Rest, David Bowden said.

A parade of fishing boats and other vessels joined the ceremony this past weekend, which was broadcast over VHF radio