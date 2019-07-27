Book sales galore!

Giant August book sale at the Southwest Harbor library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library’s annual Giant August Book Sale will be held Aug. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Legion Hall.

“From fiction to how-to, gardening to politics, art to history, every available surface will be covered in thousands of gently used hardcover and paperback books for browsing and purchase,” organizers said.

A selection of rare and collectible books will also be included.

Contact 244-7065.

Books and blueberries

MOUNT DESERT — The Somesville Library Association will hold its annual Books and Blueberries Fair Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the library.

This summer fair and sale brings the community together for a giant book sale, live music, barbecue, locally made jams and baked goods and blueberry-themed crafts. Book prices are by donation.

All proceeds support the library’s ongoing programs and operations.

Annual book sale at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library’s 50th annual book sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Browse thousands of books, grab a baked good and take a chance on the raffle,” organizers said.

All sales, except for books in the “Specials Room,” are by donation.

The “Prologue Sale” will be held Friday, Aug. 16 from 4:30-7 p.m. including live music from the Beech Mountain Project, food and drinks.

Tickets to this special event are $25 each and can be purchased at the library, online at jesuplibrary.org/prologue or by calling 288-4245.