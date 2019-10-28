Tuesday - Oct 29, 2019

Bond questions set

BAR HARBOR — Maine voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to consider two statewide measures: a $105-million transportation bond and a constitutional amendment that would allow voters with physical disabilities to sign petitions in an alternative manner.

The majority ($85 million) of the bond, if passed, would be directed toward the rehabilitation and replacement of state highways and for bridge replacement and rehabilitation.

An additional $15 million would go to railroads, ports, marine transportation, aviation and bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and $4 million would be earmarked for a competitive grant program that would provide money for upgrading culverts to improve flood control and improve wildlife habitat.

The rest of the money, $1 million, would go to renovating a wharf and bulkhead at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland to bring the wharf back into operation for commercial fishing and marine research vessels.

The bonds would be matched by $137 million in federal and other funding and would cost a total of $133.875 million over 10 years.

In Bar Harbor, voters will also vote on changes to the town’s land use ordinance. One change would expand the definition of vacation rental to allow renting a portion of a residence, such as a single room. The other proposed change is intended to streamline the site plan review process.

