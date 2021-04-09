Bond money to cover street project overrun  

MOUNT DESERT — The budget for the Main Street Improvement Project in Northeast Harbor included $337,049 for contingencies, but that amount has already been exceeded by $48,564.

However, the town has more than enough bond money to cover that overrun.

Voters in 2018 authorized borrowing $3.96 million for the Main Street project. But before construction began, changes were made that reduced the total estimated cost to $3.3 million.

The Board of Selectmen voted Monday to authorize transferring enough money from the bond balance to the contingency line in the budget to cover the overrun.

While they were at it, they voted to transfer another $50,000 to cover contingencies that may arise between now and completion of the project, which is scheduled for next spring. That leaves a bond balance of $615,189.

Public Works Director Tony Smith explained the reasons for the contingency overruns to date in a memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt.

“The extra construction work was for unanticipated field conditions, e.g., finding sewer pipes that we did not know existed, adding storm drain work after residents came forward and pointed out areas that ponded water, adding extra granite curbing to enhance aesthetics and installing pipes to drain off groundwater under pavement,” Smith said.

In addition to construction costs, there have been overruns for construction contract administration and inspection. Those included unanticipated costs incurred in the process of obtaining easements from private property owners.