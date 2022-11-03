Bolster lobster industry through buoy purchase 

BAR HARBOR — From wearing red and signing petitions to dining at local restaurants and buying from trusted suppliers, showing support for the lobster fishing industry has come in many different forms. Now the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has come up with one more way to back Maine’s fishermen.

This year the town will unveil a new festive “tree” as part of its holiday program. That tree will be made entirely of buoys purchased and decorated by the community, with all proceeds going to the Maine Lobstermen Association’s efforts to protect a heritage that families across the state have banked their livelihoods around.

“This is a great opportunity to physically show your support of the lobster fishing industry – have a decorated buoy with your message on display,” Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson said.

The fight to save Maine’s lobster fishing industry brought all hands on deck last month after the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch placed Maine Lobster on its “red list” of seafood to avoid, citing fishing gear as a risk to the endangered North Atlantic right whale. A judge has also knocked down an MLA lawsuit against new federal regulations limiting lobstermen’s ability to fish. But the MLA isn’t backing down from appealing that decision.

Anyone can participate in the cause to support Maine’s lobster industry by buying a blank buoy for $20 at the Bar Harbor Chamber administrative office at 93 Cottage St. or visitor center at 2 Cottage St. There will also be buoys for purchase at the Bar Harbor Early Bird Pajama Sale and Bed Races on Nov. 12. Fishermen are encouraged to bring their own buoys for the tree at no cost to them.

For years, the Chamber, with support from the town, has held a ceremony to decorate a tree on the Village Green and place wreaths and garland throughout downtown. Anderson said the idea for adding a buoy tree this holiday season was sparked as a way for the community to band together and visibly show support for the lobster fishing industry.

Buoys will need to be returned to the Chamber’s administrative office by Nov. 23 in preparation for a tree lighting ceremony Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. The tree will be located at Harborview Park at the corner of Main and West streets. During the event, one lucky winner from a raffle of all participants will receive a cash prize of $500.

“We’ve already gotten some positive feedback from the MLA; they appreciate the efforts we’re making,” Anderson said. “I’d love to see the community really come out and support this strongly to show their love for the lobster industry.”

For more information, go to www.visitbarharbor.com, phone (207) 801-2566 or email [email protected].