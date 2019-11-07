Boats tossed in storm

TREMONT — Eric Eaton of Seabridge Marine got a helping hand from some neighbors to rescue the 65-foot fishing boat Scout that ran aground in the wake of the windy storm that hit Bass Harbor on Halloween night.

There also was a sailboat that got slammed into a private dock, a scallop boat that dragged its mooring and a half-sunken lobster boat that needed bailing out.

“It was an eventful day here,” said Tremont Harbormaster Justin Seavey, adding the previous high-wind storm came from the east.

“This one was southwesterly, which is the worst wind for this harbor.”

While the sailboat in Tremont is likely totaled, Seavey said, the lobster boat was saved.

“It was de-watered and recovered,” he said. “I had to get in the boat and pump it out.”

Eaton’s salvage business is only two months old and off to a busy start with the recent storms. He is a Maine Maritime Academy graduate and worked as was a merchant marine for eight years before starting the company.

“Safety’s our top priority. We all got together as a group and discussed the plan,” he said about the salvage effort for the seiner. They had agreed that if anything varied from plan, they would stop everything and regroup.

Eaton said he heard gusts were up to 60 miles per hour during the storm. Scout ran up on the rock at half-tide and luckily stayed upright.

“It landed in a spot where it didn’t do much damage, as far as we could see,” he said. He worked with the others, including the boat owner, at high tide to pull the seiner off the rocks far enough for it to maneuver with its own engine.

At 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, power company Emera Maine reported a tree that had fallen and knocked out power to more than 600 customers including some in Southwest Harbor and Northeast Harbor.

By 4 p.m. on Friday, there were as many as 13,000 customers in Hancock County without power, including some in areas of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert. This was reported as the highest number of outages throughout the storm. As winds lessened and crews worked to restore power as quickly as possible, some areas of Mount Desert Island were still waiting as late as Saturday afternoon.