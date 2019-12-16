Boating course to be offered

SURRY — The United States Power Squadron’s “America’s Boating Course” is being presented Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Surry Fire Department.

The one-day course, hosted by the Penobscot Bay Sail and Power Squadron, runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students should bring a lunch.

This course is designed to familiarize the student with the fundamentals of safe boating and to qualify for certification in most states that require boating education before operating a watercraft.

Topics include safety equipment, trip planning, navigation rules and aids, state and federal regulations, anchoring, dealing with adverse conditions and emergencies, communications, trailering and knots and lines.

The information is useful for users of all sorts of watercraft (power, sail, paddle) and for both ocean and freshwater boating. The course includes an examination.

The course instructor is Scott Miller, a boater with extensive boating and boating education experience.

The price of the course is $36, which includes $10 for the Squadron and $26 for the course book that can be shared.

Contact Scott Miller at 374-2003 or scott@ustiger.net. Registrants will be contacted to arrange for pickup of the course book prior to the class.