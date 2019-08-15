Boaters rescued

BOSTON — Two people stranded 30 miles offshore aboard a 22-foot recreational boat that had lost power were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Sunday.

At about 10:30 p.m., the wife of one of the boaters contacted the Coast Guard to report that her husband and his friend had not returned home from their trip to Cashes Ledge aboard a 22-foot recreation boat.

An Air Station Cape Cod aircrew located the missing boat and passengers at approximately 6:20 a.m., Sunday. The boaters signaled to the aircraft by waving a flag and setting off a flare.

Ocracoke, an 110-foot cutter, arrived on the scene at 7:09 a.m. and launched a small boat rescue crew.

The rescued boaters said their boat’s engine had failed, and, due to loss of power, they were unable to use radios. They were not in cell phone reception range.

The boaters are reported to be in good condition and were wearing life jackets. They were taken to Gloucester, Massachusetts.