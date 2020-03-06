Boat show season starts now

ELLSWORTH — Looking for a giant hole in the water to pour money into? No need to wait until ice out. Maine’s boat show season is here to scratch the itch of anyone with the need to spend some money, or at least dream about spending it, on a pleasurable pastime.

Beginning this week, Maine boaters can choose among four major shows featuring vessels and marine accessories of all sorts ranging from mass produced plastic prams and gadgets to exquisite, artisan-built small craft, yachts and the gear required to enjoy them.

On the weekend of March 6 through March 8, the 44th annual Augusta Boat Show — the oldest boat show in Maine — will occupy the Augusta Civic Center with exhibits primarily of fishing boats and pontoon boats suited for lakes use. The show also features exhibits of a wide array of fishing gear.

On the weekend of March 20-22, the Cross Insurance Center will host the Bangor Boat Show. The exhibitors are primarily dealers, the boats tend to be on the smaller side and opportunities to make a deal for a boat early in the season abound.

On the same weekend, the Maine Boatbuilders Show will take over the Portland Sports Complex for what is usually the most interesting and diverse boat show in Maine. This will be the 34th edition of the show that brings builders of traditional small and large boats, modern high-tech boats, scrimshaw, geegaws and all manner of marine equipment and services together with customers who visit the show from all over the globe. One special feature of this year’s show will be 3Dirigo, the 25-foot, 5,000-pound 3D printed boat fabricated by the Advanced Structures and Composites Center at the University of Maine in Orono.

The Maine Boatbuilders Show runs from Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22. Information is available from Portland Yacht Services at 774-1067.