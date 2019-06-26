Boat races a raucous good time

TREMONT — Patti Tinker, owner of the Maine Point embroidery shop, was a little tired Sunday morning after two long days of printing more than 250 t-shirts and sweatshirts with 9th Annual Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races printed on them.

“I love my town and I didn’t want them to not have shirts,” said Tinker after handing a man change from his purchase. There were no shirts printed for last year’s event.

Just behind Tinker’s table, inside the harbormaster’s office on the Bernard town wharf, Roy Fagonde of Beals was signing his boat, Last Design, into the Diesel Class C – 236-335 horsepower, 24-33 feet long division. He took first place in that race.

Nearly 70 lobster boat owners turned out to max their throttles on Sunday in the 30 different Bass Harbor lobster boat races. Sunny skies contributed to the high turnout and fans lined up in vessels on the water and along the shore made for a festive day in the harbor.

Most participants competed in diesel races divided up based on horsepower of their engine and size of the boat.

Of the five races for gasoline-powered boats, two were without participants. Those who drove in the other three races – classes B, C and D – placed first due to being the only competitors.

Diesel class G, 436-550 horsepower and 34 feet or over, had the most participants with nine boats. Right Stuff, owned by Dana Beal, placed first at 33 mph.

Wild Wild West, a non-working diesel lobster boat owned by Cameron Crawford, cruised away with the most first place wins at three. Those were in the non-working boats any length, any horsepower, the diesel free for all and fastest lobster boat races.

Races went into the early afternoon before participants retrieved their share of about $15,000 in prizes. Prizes included more than 100 buckets of bait, along with traps and other gear.