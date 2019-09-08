Boat cruise for a cause

BAR HARBOR — YWCA MDI and Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company will sponsor a sunset nature cruise on Frenchman Bay on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:45 p.m.

The two-hour, naturalist narrated cruise will include cocktails and refreshments served from the boat’s galley.

Tickets are $25 each. Proceeds will go to support YWCA MDI’s year-round programs for children and the community at large. All programs are dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women.

For ticket information, call 288-5008 or visit the YWCA MDI website.