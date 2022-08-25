Board to review town funding of nonprofits 

MOUNT DESERT — Select Board member Rick Mooers wants the board to review how they decide how much town money is given to which nonprofit agencies and organizations each year.

For the current fiscal year, 32 organizations will receive a total of $324,095. The amounts range from $500 for each of several organizations including the Eastern Area Agency on Aging to $88,000 for The Neighborhood House.

Each January, nonprofits may submit an application for funds for a certain amount of town money, with an explanation of why it is needed and how it would be used. Then the Select Board decides how much money, if any, each agency should receive. Those amounts are included in the municipal budget that is voted on at the annual town meeting in May.

Mooers said at the Aug. 1 Select Board meeting that the outside agency funding process ought to be reviewed.

“I want to discuss how we arrive at a reasoned and defensible position to provide public funds to nonprofit agencies; it seems rather arbitrary to me, and it always has,” he said.

“We brought it up in 2019 and again in 2020, but it was too late in the year to make any substantive changes, if we were going to consider any. I think it merits having some discussion. I would like to see it on a [Select Board] agenda in the near term… probably before the budget process starts.”

Board members Martha Dudman and Geoff Wood agreed. Dudman said the board never talks about revising the third-party funding process until they are in the midst of it each year, and then it’s too late.