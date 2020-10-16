Board reviews application for rental project in Town Hill

BAR HARBOR— Paul and Jean Weathersby recently purchased and renovated a two-acre property in the Town Hill business zone to operate a seasonal rental business, and are proposing to add 10 new units to the lot.

The couple have proposed the development of a single new structure containing eight units while also converting existing structures into two additional units, all of which would be for the accommodation of transients (visitors who can stay in a place for up to 30 days).

Signage, water use and amenities were all concerns that citizens voiced about the project during a Bar Harbor Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 30, held via Zoom, to determine whether the application for the development known as “The Crossing at Town Hill” could be deemed complete and move forward. Greg Johnson, the project’s engineer hired by the Weathersbys, was present to discuss the application and said they had obtained the necessary permits for the space. It was confirmed to the Planning Board that the dimension requirements had already been taken into account when developing the plans to build the structure.

The anticipated roof is said to have met the standard grade requirements, according to Johnson. Diane Vreeland, a neighbor of the proposed development, addressed her concerns about water supply. She said that at one point there may have been a well on the property with issues that make it no longer permitted for use. In regard to a question about the use of signs to direct guests to the establishment, it was determined that one would not be needed.

When asked by board members how the guests would be preparing food, the applicant said that each unit would include a kitchen. The board determined the application for the 1338 State Highway 102 location was complete, pending the need for capacity statements from the Fire and Public Works departments, a road name and either a new MDOT driveway/entrance permit or confirmation that the existing permit is valid for its new use.

The board will meet again to determine application approval. A public hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 28.