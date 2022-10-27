Board postpones Pointy Head Campground finding of fact

TREMONT — The Planning Board voted to table the finding of fact for the Pointy Head Campground after nearly three hours of discussion on Oct. 11. The remainder of the discussion will now take place on Nov. 15.

At the last finding of fact for Pointy Head back in August, much of the discussion revolved around whether or not the wetland area on the property of the campground was adjacent to Bass Harbor. If a property contains or is adjacent to more than 10 acres of contiguous wetland, it is subject to a 75-foot setback, per town ordinance. The property itself does not contain more than 10 acres of wetland, but the wetland on the property is connected to Bass Harbor by a culvert, which abutters feel causes the campground to violate Tremont’s land use ordinance (LUO).

Ed Bearor, attorney for the campground owners, brought with him Dave Moyse of Moyse Environmental Services in Bangor, as he did last time. Moyse explained why the wetlands on the property were not contiguous and refuted the opposing argument because the culvert and ditches connecting the two areas are manmade and they are not naturally adjacent.

“You have a ditch that connects the two wetlands areas. It’s a man-made feature, and that is not used for contiguous purposes,” said Moyse. “That interpretation came from DEP [Department of Environmental Protection].”

Bearor reiterated his expert’s testimony to the board, stating again that the property of the campground did not meet the requirements to fall under their jurisdiction for wetland protection.

“As Mr. Moyse has pointed out to you, we do not have 10 acres of jurisdictional wetlands on this property,” said Bearor. “As we’ve explained, when you go through a culvert and under a road, that is not considered a contiguous wetland.”

Dan Pileggi, attorney for those abutting and opposing the campground, replied to Bearor and Moyse’s arguments with his own.

“There is nothing within Tremont’s ordinance structure that talks about man-made ditches, culverts, roads or bridges as a means of cutting off that connectivity; this board is required to apply its own ordinances,” Pileggi said. “Frankly, DEP’s ordinances and how they apply their laws are irrelevant to the town’s regulation under its own ordinance structure.”

The Planning Board asked Pileggi to point out to them where this is stated in their LUO so they could see the wording to which he referred. Pileggi referred the board to article 11 of the LUO, and read the entire article, which says that if a forested wetland is adjacent to a body of water, in this case Bass Harbor, then it is considered a protected wetland under the LUO.

“I don’t think Mr. Moyse disagrees with anything that I’ve read in the definitions. The issue here is that the applicant pretends that the fact that this wetland area goes under a road somehow magically makes it not adjacent and not connected to the saltwater wetland,” said Pileggi. “I challenge you to find that disconnection in your ordinance structure, because it isn’t there.”

Bearor came back with another point, saying that there is no reason why he and his clients cannot use the DEP and Army Corps of Engineers interpretations of Tremont’s LUO, as there is not a definition of what constitutes a separated wetland in it.

“Your ordinance does not say what Mr. Pileggi wants you to conclude it says, any more than you have to interpret it that way, and all we are doing is offering you the rationale that the DEP and the Army Corps of Engineers use when construing the same language,” said Bearor. “We don’t dispute the fact that the ocean or the shore in the tidal zone is also a wetland. Our point is that it is not connected to this one. If it is, then I don’t know what wetland isn’t connected credentially to the ocean.”

The board discussed differences between adjacent and contiguous, debating which of these two words best describes the relationship between the Pointy Head property and Bass Harbor.

“I’m not convinced that that’s adjacent,” said Planning Board member Brett Witham.

Witham made a motion to find that the utilization of the site requirement has been met by Pointy Head, which Vice Chair Lawson Wulsin seconded. The board passed the motion with Witham, Planning Board Chair Mark Good and Wulsin voting in favor and Beth Gott voting against.

There was also some discussion on whether or not the entrance to the Pointy Head property was adequate since the driveway to the property is not wide enough for two lanes of traffic, which the board agreed could potentially lead to traffic

backing up on Route 102A. Good made a motion that the access into the site condition has not been met, which Gott seconded. The motion passed unanimously.

Bearor mentioned to the board that the width of the driveway had been presented to the board at an earlier meeting and the board had not raised an issue. Bearor felt as though this issue should have been raised at one of the previous meetings rather than ignored by the board until the very end to be the one reason why the plans would not be approved.

“We’d like to be able to come to you at the next meeting with a revised plan – nothing revised other than the access road,” said Bearor.

Witham agreed with this, saying that issues that can be easily resolved, such as widening a driveway, should not be left until the very end to derail an application at the approval stage.

“I think it would be unusual in a finding of fact to deny an application on an issue that has not otherwise been raised during the application process,” said Witham.

Witham also recalled that an extensive presentation was given on the width of the driveway at a previous meeting and that the board saw no issues.

“It [the driveway width] did come up. We had a presentation from an engineer, that’s all it discussed, so it’s not like it was something that didn’t come up,” said Witham. “If we had a problem with that plan, we should have said it then.”

Board members discussed the possibility of tabling the finding of fact until their next meeting, allowing the applicants and their attorney time to present a plan to resolve the issue of the driveway’s width. Pileggi found this option unsuitable since the item had already been voted on, and because Gott, who voted, would not be present at the next meeting.

“You guys already had four votes. You can’t remove a member and vote on the same issue again,” Pileggi said. “You voted four [to] nothing on an issue. Now you’re talking about tabling and reconsidering without one of the members who voted last time.”

The board finally voted to postpone the finding of fact and table the issue until Nov. 15 so Gott would be present to vote. Pointy Head Campground will have to submit new driveway plans by Nov. 1, which would give the oppositional parties and their attorney time to review the material and to provide a response.