Board approves portable classroom site plan  

TREMONT — The Tremont Planning Board approved a site plan for the Tremont Consolidated School to set up a portable classroom on the school campus. Principal Jandrea True told the board the auxiliary structure would help alleviate space issues in the existing school building.

“We are out of space in that building. Storage is a massive issue, the classroom space and the small instruction and testing space,” True during the Oct. 25 meeting. “We’re looking to try to temporarily solve that problem through these portable classrooms.”

True also said that some townspeople don’t understand how the school could be running out of space when student enrollment has dropped in recent years. She said that changes in learning and education are behind the need for greater space.

“A lot of people say like, ‘how is that possible? There used to be 200 plus kids in there,’ and we’re around 125 [kids] pushing 130 right now,” said True continued. “We’re coming up on almost 70 years of use, and they [school buildings] just are not designed for what education looks like right now and the needs of our students.”

Tremont School Committee member Roger St. Amand spoke about the school’s plans to eventually expand the school building itself with an addition. This portable classroom is a temporary fix for the space constraint.

“We are looking to sort of either do potentially an expansion or an addition to the school, but that does take time,” St. Amand said. “We’re in the process of looking for architects and a design firm to help the school and the town with that process, to see what makes sense for the facility and the property.”

The portable classroom has a three-year lease, which will give the School Committee time to work out the details of a potential expansion.

“This temporary classroom, I think it’s a three-year lease, so that’s sort of our timeline, if you will,” said St. Amand. “Going to hire a firm, develop this planning study, hit some concepts in the next, say, year and a half to two years, and then be able to look at implementation of whatever that plan might be.”

The Planning Board reviewed the application and went through the checklist before moving to approve the plan with only a few conditions that must be met.

The conditions are that the code enforcement officer must sign off on the plan, the zone of the building must be confirmed, a plan showing the new building’s drainage must be submitted, as well as a plan showing the underground electric connection, and confirmation on where the portable classroom will be positioned in relation to the septic tank.

The public hearing for this plan will be held at the Tremont Town Office at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.