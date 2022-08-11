Bluenose Inn to rebuild annex

BAR HARBOR — Plans to rebuild the section of the Bluenose Inn that caught fire in February were unveiled at the Planning Board meeting last Wednesday.

The design consists of a new, four-story hotel building encompassing approximately 9,725 square feet. It will have capacity for 21 suites, replacing the former 45 double-occupancy rooms.

DuBois & King civil engineer John Kenny, representing the applicants (Lafayette Group), said the first level of the structure will hold the lobby, elevator and a parking area. The suites will be located on the second, third and fourth floors with stair towers on either end. The suites are designed to hold two guests and include a small kitchen.

Kenny said the new construction should see a reduced level of traffic, water demand and wastewater disposal because of the site’s lower-level guest capacity.

Total cost estimate of the construction is expected to be $9 million, according to Nichols Construction.

The Planning Board has yet to approve the project submission due to missing capacity letters from the fire and public works departments and needed fire marshal approval. If those compliance standards are met in time, the Lafayette Group plans to break ground in the fall.

This is not the first time the Bluenose Inn has needed reconstruction due to a fire. The Great Fires of 1947 took the original main structure that was rebuilt five years later. That structure burned down again in March of 1994 due to a propane leak in the basement and has since been rebuilt.

It is, however, the first time the 45-room Stenna Nordica Building has needed replacement. On Feb. 10, the entire annex building burned to the ground after

firefighters spent 21 hours battling the flames. The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an electrical problem and the sprinkler system had been shut off.

Lafayette Hotels, which owns more than 30 hotels across Maine and New Hampshire, has been in ownership of Bluenose Inn on 90 Eden St. since 2004. The hotel has been open for the 2022 season.

A public hearing will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the monthly Planning Board meeting in the council chambers at 93 Cottage St.