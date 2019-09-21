Blue Duck restoration

CRANBERRY ISLES — Islesford Boatworks recently received a $16,000 grant from the Belvedere Historical Preservation Fund (Downeast) of the Maine Community Foundation. The funds will be used to repair the failed chimney and install a wood stove in our new home, the historic Blue Duck building.

Started by the Ravenhill family in 2006, Islesford Boatworks teaches traditional wooden boatbuilding and helps to build and sustain community through its programming. In 2018, Boatworks signed a long-term lease with the National Park Service and undertook a year long renovation of the Blue Duck, making it the organization’s new home.

The waterfront building was built in 1852 to house the extensive mercantile enterprises, general store, and ship chandlery (hardware store) of the Hadlock family. After serving briefly as a museum in the early 1900s, this National Historic Building was mostly abandoned until Boatworks moved in last summer, restoring the space, setting up their new woodshop and opening a new chandlery.

“This grant will go a long way in helping to restore this historic building,” a statement from Boatworks said. “But more than that, it will truly allow Boatworks to grow from a summer program to an organization that can serve the community year-round, helping to full its mission to build opportunity, community, and a future for Maine’s working waterfront.”