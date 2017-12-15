Blood drives set

BAR HARBOR — An American Red Cross blood drive took place recently at the Atlantic Oceanside under the sponsorship of Bar Harbor Savings and Loan, and two more blood drives are planned for Mount Desert Island.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, according to a press release. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood. The blood used in an emergency is already on the shelves before the event occurs. Blood cannot be manufactured in a lab. It can only come from donors.

At a blood drive, donors get juice and cookies, the joy of giving and a “mini physical” to check their temperature, pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin.

The next drive will be held at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island, 36 Mount Desert St., on Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The American Legion in Southwest Harbor will be the site of a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 12-5 p.m.

Visit redcrossblood.org.