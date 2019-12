BAR HARBOR — The following births were announced by Mount Desert Island Hospital from October through November

A son, Abel Hiestand, was born October 5th to Rebekah and Matt Hiestand of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Rowan Smith, was born October 15th to Meagan Harding and Parker Smith of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Chymera Gray, was born November 9th to Jade Hill and Glen Gray of Trenton.

A daughter, Ella Rose Palmer, was born November 26th to Erika and Tyler Palmer of Ellsworth.